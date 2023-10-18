October 18, 2023 (Investorideas.com Newswire) New research has revealed 2023’s most popular Bitcoin alternatives, with Ethereum coming out on top. The study by cryptocurrency experts Marketplace Fairness analyzed Google searches worldwide for a number of Bitcoin alternative cryptocurrencies to see which were the most popular worldwide in 2023.
