Valued at about $38,552.71, the world’s largest cryptocurrency is almost 44 percent down from its all-time high of $68,789.73, which it touched back in November 2o21 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- BitNile mines 27.19 Bitcoin in January, estimated annualized run rate of 327.26 bitcoin - February 2, 2022
- 2024 bitcoin halving to trigger another market frenzy, says Thai exchange - February 2, 2022
- Bitcoin’s Dip From Two-Week Peak Highlights Key Technical Hurdle - February 2, 2022