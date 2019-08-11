New York: Bitcoin now makes up close to three-quarters of the entire crypto universe, according to data from Coinmarketcap.com. Its market capitalisation is above $211 billion, 10 times that of …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $211 billion is the market capitalisation of Bitcoin - August 11, 2019
- The Bitcoin Bulls Look Set for Another Weekly Gain. But It Isn’t Plane Sailing… - August 11, 2019
- Bitcoin Climbs Above 11,316.7 Level, Up 6% - August 10, 2019