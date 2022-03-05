The number of Bitcoin millionaires, addresses with 1,000+ coins, has touched its highest level since April 2021. Glassnode’s on-chain data shows that 2,262 BTC addresses are now holding more than …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 2,262 Bitcoin Addresses Hold at Least 1,000 BTC - March 5, 2022
- Reading Eagle: Visions Credit Union launches new feature to buy, sell Bitcoin - March 5, 2022
- Visions Credit Union launches new feature to buy, sell Bitcoin - March 5, 2022