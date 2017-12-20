$2,300 and Rising: Bitcoin Cash Gains Against Bitcoin

Bitcoin cash scaled new heights today and looks solidly bid against its rival bitcoin (BTC). As per CoinMarketCap, the world’s third-largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization toppled its previous record high of $2,477.65 (Nov. 12 high) and rose to a …
