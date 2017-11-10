Bitcoin cash is on fire today. As per CoinMarketCap data, the bitcoin cash-U.S. dollar (BCH/USD) exchange rate rose to a three-month high of $872.24 at 11:29 UTC. The cryptocurrency’s record all-time high of $920 was set on Aug. 19. As of writing, the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin dives below $7,000 - November 10, 2017
- ‘2x’ Boost? Bitcoin Cash Closes on Record High - November 10, 2017
- Bitcoin tumbles from record after upgrade is called off, but offshoot ‘bitcoin cash’ surges more than 20% - November 10, 2017