Grant Engelbart, Carson Group vice president and investment strategist, sees a handful of advisors allocating 3.5% of Bitcoin ETFs on average to client household portfolios. He speaks with Scarlet Fu …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Could Be Making a Sprint for $160,000 Based on These Indicators, According to Crypto Analyst - March 18, 2024
- 3.5% Avg. Portfolio Allocation to Bitcoin ETFs: Carson Group - March 18, 2024
- Bitcoin Price Prediction 2024 – 2034 - March 18, 2024