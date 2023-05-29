Bitcoin surged by 4.62 percent on the day to $28,000, its highest daily rise in over a month and a half. These gains occurred during some notable developments perceived as positive for the industry, namely the United States’ tentative debt ceiling deal and the release of China’s Web3 whitepaper.
