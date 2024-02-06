This is the main theory behind a 2024 BTC price transformation — one that makes new all-time highs look modest. The timing for Bitcoin price discovery varies considerably among popular forecasters.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Did Craig Wright invent Bitcoin? This court is deciding. - February 6, 2024
- Bitcoin Is Following the S&P 500. Why That’s Bad—and Where Crypto Prices May Go. - February 6, 2024
- 3 Bitcoin price forecasts calling new all-time highs and more in 2024 - February 6, 2024