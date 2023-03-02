Bitcoin (BTC) is up 42% since the start of 2023, but short term, the outlook may now favor the bears. The latest data paints a problematic picture for BTC price action — investors are greedy, but the …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 3 BTC price hurdles Bitcoin bulls are failing to clear in 2023 - March 2, 2023
- ‘Groundbreaking’ Crypto Index 401(k) Opens Up $7 Trillion Market Beyond Bitcoin And Ethereum After Huge Price Crash - March 2, 2023
- Bitcoin Is Falling. Traders May Be Eyeing Trouble at Another Crypto Industry Giant. - March 2, 2023