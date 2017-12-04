3 Charts to Know: Bitcoin Even Beats Bezos – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

Dec.04 — With Bitcoin’s 1400% surge in 2017 so far, the cryptocurrency’s $190 billion total value now beats New Zealand’s GDP, PepsiCo’s market cap and the worth of the world’s two richest men combined – Jeff Bezos and Bill Gates. Bloomberg’s Ramy …
