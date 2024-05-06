It would be safe to say that no cryptocurrency portfolio is complete without Ethereum (CRYPTO: ETH). While Bitcoin provides investors with exposure to the most proven, secure, and decentralized cryptocurrency, it doesn’t provide exposure to one of the most prominent and innovative uses for cryptocurrencies today: decentralized finance (DeFi).
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 3 Cryptocurrencies to Buy Now (Hint: None of Them Are Bitcoin) - May 6, 2024
- Bitcoin Cash to Become Cardano Sidechain With Proof of Work Leios, NiPoPoWs, and Ergo tech?Charles Hoskinson’s Vision Unvealed - May 6, 2024
- Forget Spot Bitcoin ETFs: These 2 Stocks Offer Safer Ways to Invest in Crypto - May 6, 2024