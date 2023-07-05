Cryptocurrency prices are experiencing a resurgence, with Bitcoin (BTC-USD) surpassing $30,000 for the first time since June 2022. Other cryptocurrencies like ether and crypto-related stocks like Coinbase (NASDAQ: COIN) have also seen positive momentum.
