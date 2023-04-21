There are hundreds of environmentalists around the world who believe the bitcoin ecosystem could actually help reduce carbon emissions and increase reliance on renewable energy.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 3 Environmentalists Fighting Climate Change With Bitcoin - April 21, 2023
- Who Accepts Bitcoin as Payment? 10 Best Online Stores & Companies That Accept Cryptocurrency - April 21, 2023
- Bitcoin Whale Moves Nearly $8M After 10 Years of Inactivity - April 21, 2023