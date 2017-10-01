OJ Simpson freed from Nevada prison after serving 9 years If 2017 goes down in the books as anything, it’ll probably be “the year of the cryptocurrency.” Headed by bitcoin, the aggregate cryptocurrency market cap grew by more than 800% at one point this year.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Is a Bitcoin IRA Right for You? - October 1, 2017
- 3 Finance Gurus Who Believe Bitcoin May Be Worthless - October 1, 2017
- Will bitcoin ever be a safe investment or always a gamble? - October 1, 2017