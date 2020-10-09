3 key indicators suggest Bitcoin price is preparing to retest $11,000

Analysts expect Bitcoin price to retest $11,000 after favorable macro factors improve BTC’s technical setup. The price of Bitcoin ( BTC) is nearing $11,000 once again after a shaky start to October.
