Bitcoin fell by 6% in four hours due to a combination of negative on-chain and technical factors. The price of Bitcoin ( BTC) abruptly fell by nearly 6% in less than four hours as the new weekly …
Read Full Story
- 3 reasons Bitcoin fell 6% in 4 hours — Is the BTC price rally at risk? - March 15, 2021
- Global stocks inch up on Biden’s vast stimulus program, while bitcoin retreats from its record high above $61,000 - March 15, 2021
- Bitcoin Extends Drop After Weekend Rally to Record Above $61,000 - March 15, 2021