The price of Bitcoin (BTC) surpassed $17,000 for the first time since December 2017, continuing its current uptrend. The rally comes after BTC broke out of the previous parabola, which initially …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 3 reasons Bitcoin price hit $17K, marking a new parabolic uptrend - November 18, 2020
- Electrum Developers Apply Fix After Apple Update Bricks Bitcoin Wallets - November 18, 2020
- Bitcoin Trackers Not Universally Tracking Bitcoin - November 18, 2020