The consensus among crypto enthusiasts and analysts suggests that October could usher in even more substantial gains, with Bitcoin poised to break through the $30,000 barrier and potentially reach a …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- U.S. Added 336K Jobs in September, Nearly Doubling Expectations; Bitcoin Slips 1% - October 6, 2023
- ARK Invest CEO Cathie Wood: ‘Odds Going Up’ for Bitcoin Spot ETF Approval - October 6, 2023
- 3 Reasons The Bitcoin Price Can Hit $35,000 In October, While Bitcoin Minetrix Breaks $500,000 - October 6, 2023