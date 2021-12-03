Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have fallen sharply, wiping around $300 billion worth of value from the combined crypto market in just two …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $300 Billion Bitcoin And Crypto Price Crash After Stark Fed Warning—Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano And XRP In Free Fall - December 3, 2021
- Bitcoin, cryptocurrencies continue growing but Mitchell banks remain skeptical on the ‘risky investment’ - December 3, 2021
- The U.S. seized a record $1 billion of bitcoin a year ago. Its value has tripled. - December 3, 2021