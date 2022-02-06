Click to Enlarge Source: Chart courtesy of TrendSpider Bitcoin (CCC:BTC-USD) looked bearish to me the other week, and I said I would be wrong if it cleared the 10-day and the $39,000 level.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 4 Top Stock Trades for Monday: Bitcoin, Ethereum, U, AMZN - February 6, 2022
- Shiba Inu Edges Out Bitcoin, Becomes The Most Popular Crypto On CoinMarketCap In January - February 6, 2022
- Addressing More Bitcoin Energy FUD By Showing The Mirror - February 6, 2022