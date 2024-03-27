Against the backdrop of the upcoming Bitcoin halving event in April, 48% of Singapore crypto investors will continue to double down on Bitcoin over the next 12 months, according to the 2024 …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 48% of Singapore crypto investors to double down on Bitcoin in the next 12 months: IRCI - March 27, 2024
- BlackRock CEO Larry Fink Says He’s “Very Bullish On The Long Term Viability of Bitcoin” - March 27, 2024
- ‘The Circle Will Be Complete’—Elon Musk Issues A Shock Prediction That Could Cause Bitcoin, Ethereum, XRP, Dogecoin and Crypto Price Chaos - March 27, 2024