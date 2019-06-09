The following five “theories” offered up by Jones are controversial, conspiratorial, and, at times, contradictory. Among the supporting cast, we have Jack Dorsey, Charles Ponzi, Peter Schiff …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 5 Not-So-Crazy Bitcoin Theories Revealed by Alex ‘Satoshi’ Jones - June 9, 2019
- The Inside Scoop on Why AT&T Pulled the Trigger on Bitcoin - June 9, 2019
- Bullish Bitcoin on Course for Further Gains after 110% YTD Spike - June 9, 2019