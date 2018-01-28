According to TMZ, rapper 50 Cent used bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album, “Animal Ambition.” TMZ adds that since the red-hot cryptocurrency has risen in trading to about $11,300, 50 Cent’s 700-bitcoin investment is now worth $7 million to $8.5 million.
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 50 Cent’s 2014 Album Worth Millions Thanks to Bitcoin – Presented by: The Aol. On Network - January 28, 2018
- Who Is Getting Rich Off Bitcoin And Cryptocurrencies? - January 28, 2018
- Britain’s first Bitcoin heist as trader forced at gunpoint to transfer cyber currency - January 28, 2018