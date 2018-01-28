50 Cent’s 2014 Album Worth Millions Thanks to Bitcoin – Presented by: The Aol. On Network

According to TMZ, rapper 50 Cent used bitcoin as payment for his 2014 album, “Animal Ambition.” TMZ adds that since the red-hot cryptocurrency has risen in trading to about $11,300, 50 Cent’s 700-bitcoin investment is now worth $7 million to $8.5 million.

