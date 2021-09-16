‘$500,000 In Five Years’—Elon Musk And Tesla Devotee Cathie Wood Reveals Huge Bitcoin And Ethereum Price Predictions

Cathie Wood, the chief executive of Ark Invest who’s made a name for herself with big bets on bitcoin and Elon Musk’s electric car company Tesla﻿﻿, has predicted the bitcoin price will hit $500,000 in …

Read Full Story