$515 million in Bitcoin has been spent on illegal activities in 2019, but this only accounts for 1% of total BTC transactions. Half a billion dollars in BTC spent on illegal transactions so far …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘Hard Core Fund’ Collects 50 BTC to Support Bitcoin Developers - July 3, 2019
- $515 Million in Bitcoin Spent on Illicit Activity This Year - July 3, 2019
- Being John McAfee: A Bitcoin Magazine Podcast Interview - July 3, 2019