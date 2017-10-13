$5,800: Bitcoin Price Sets New Record

The value of a bitcoin reached a new all-time high of $5,856.10 at around 02:45 UTC this morning. The new price record comes just hours after setting new highs with a strong move beyond $5,000 yesterday, according to CoinDesk’s Bitcoin Price Index.
