When Christina Lomazzo was a teenager, she used to hop back and forth across the U.S. Canada border for fun. A native of Ontario, with a father born in Italy, Lomazzo grew up speaking French, English, …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $6 Billion United Nations Agency Launches Bitcoin, Ethereum Crypto Fund - October 8, 2019
- The U.S. Government Tried To Shut Down Bitcoin - October 8, 2019
- Bitcoin’s Dropping Lightning Capacity Might Not Be a Bad Thing - October 8, 2019