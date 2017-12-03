First, there are those who are excited about the potential for blockchain, the digital and decentralized ledger that logs virtual currency transactions in a secure and efficient manner without the need for a financial intermediary like a bank. Enterprise …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Metascarcity and Bitcoin’s future - December 3, 2017
- 6 Countries Where Bitcoin Is Banned - December 3, 2017
- Here’s how rich you would be if you bought $1,000 worth bitcoin a year ago - December 3, 2017