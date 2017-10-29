The price of bitcoin has set a new all-time high. Just over a week after pushing past the $6,000-mark for the first time, the world’s first cryptocurrency rose to a high of $6,306.58 on the CoinDesk Bitcoin Price Index at 20:30 UTC today. The previous all …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $6,300: Bitcoin Price Hits Record High - October 29, 2017
- $6,300: Bitcoin Price Sets Another New All-Time High - October 29, 2017
- Bitcoin Prices Above $6000 On Hopes China Will Lift Ban - October 29, 2017