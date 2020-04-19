Starting out with the daily chart for Bitcoin, we can see that BTC has successfully flipped the resistance of the long-standing descending channel into support. The argument for this channel’s …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $7.6B Sitting in Stablecoins — Is This Bullish or Bearish for Bitcoin? - April 19, 2020
- Bitcoin ATMs Expand Despite Shelter-in-Place Rules - April 19, 2020
- Bitcoin Price Fighting to Close Week Above Key $7,200 Resistance Level - April 19, 2020