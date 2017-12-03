$75 Million Bitcoin Hard Drive Is At The Bottom Of A Landfill

James Howells of Newport, South Wales, stored what has amounted to $75 million dollars worth of bitcoins on a hard drive. Sounds like good news, right? Well, the kicker is the that the hardrive he stored those Bitcoins on is currently buried under a landfill.
