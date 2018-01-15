About 80 per cent of the total number of bitcoin in existence have reportedly already been mined. There is a finite supply of bitcoin – 21 million altogether – and at least 16.8 million of those had already entered circulation as of 13 January …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- 80% of all bitcoin that will ever exist have already entered circulation - January 15, 2018
- Bitcoin Can’t Save World’s Autocrats From the Sanctions Squeeze - January 15, 2018
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Ripple Prices Diverge; South Korea Mulls Ban - January 15, 2018