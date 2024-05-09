The founders of crypto analytics platform Glassnode say that Bitcoin ( BTC) may reach $85,200 before summer if a technical setup plays out.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin, Ethereum, Dogecoin Continue To Slip: Analyst Says King Crypto Network Fundamentals Indicate 300% Upside, Could Top Between $250K-$275K - May 8, 2024
- $85,200 Bitcoin Before Summer? Glassnode Analysts Say BTC Breaking Out of Bullish Technical Pattern - May 8, 2024
- Bitcoin Lightning Wallet ZEUS Isn’t Going Anywhere - May 8, 2024