Receding volume and sideways price action signal that Bitcoin price volatility will increase soon. The markets have been relatively dull for the past 2 months as the price of Bitcoin ( BTC) has been …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- $9,100 Bitcoin price possible if volume and price action stay sideways - October 6, 2020
- Forget gold and Bitcoin. I’d follow Warren Buffett and buy cheap shares to get rich - October 6, 2020
- Bitcoin price holds $10.5K but a $30M sell wall looms overhead - October 6, 2020