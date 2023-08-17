Bitcoin and crypto exchange Coinbase has won approval to list crypto futures in the U.S., described as “a big deal” and “a critical …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- ‘A Big Deal’—Crypto Braced For A ‘Critical’ Earthquake That Could Play Havoc With The Price Of Bitcoin, Ethereum And XRP - August 17, 2023
- Bitcoin soars in Argentina as Javier Milei wins presidential primary - August 17, 2023
- Kaiko Research: Bitcoin and Ethereum Are Now Less Volatile Than Ethereum Amid Dwindling Liquidity - August 17, 2023