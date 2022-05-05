Michael Saylor is perhaps one of the most fervent supporters of Bitcoin on the planet—and that’s saying something, given the almost cultlike community behind the world’s leading cryptocurrency.
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A Bitcoin margin call. If the world’s leading cryptocurrency drops below $21,000, Michael Saylor’s MicroStrategy will be forced to pay up - May 4, 2022
- Bitcoin shocks with surprise five per cent rally - May 4, 2022
- Bitcoin Price Prediction for Today, May 4: BTC Stabilizes Above $39,000 Level - May 4, 2022