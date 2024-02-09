The loud noise is coming from a Bitcoin mining operation on a power plant in Granbury. Chery Shadden’s home and property sit across the road from it. “It is absolutely horrific,” Shadden said. “It …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A constant noise: How a Bitcoin mining facility is causing headaches, health concerns for Hood County residents - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Could Hit $50K, Says Analyst As King Crypto Price Breaks Above $45K For First Time Since ETF Launch - February 9, 2024
- Bitcoin Approaches $45,000 With US Spot ETFs Showing Steady Inflows - February 8, 2024