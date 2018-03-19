Tether’s USDT, a controversial cryptocurrency, is becoming more and more popular among traders, research from Morgan Stanley finds. Bitcoin trades paired against USDT now make up 14% of bitcoin trading volumes. Tether skeptics have questioned whether the …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A controversial cryptocurrency is exploding as traders look for safety away from bitcoin’s wild swings - March 19, 2018
- Bitcoin moves above $8,400 after news that ‘could have been worse’ from G-20 regulators - March 19, 2018
- Bitcoin is unfolding like the dot-com crash — just 15 times faster - March 19, 2018