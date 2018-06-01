After briefly being hijacked by a hacker Thursday, the website for event ticketing company Ticketfly has been offline for more than 24 hours as the company investigates a potentially serious data breach that compromised “some client and customer …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- The Price of Bitcoin Cratered in 2018. But Here’s Why ICOs and VC Funding to Crypto Is Breaking Records - June 1, 2018
- A Day Later, Ticketfly Is Still Offline After Failing to Pay Bitcoin Ransom to Hacker - June 1, 2018
- Bitcoin Daily: Blockchain Hits 25M Wallet Milestone, Crypto Startup Paxos Notches $65M In Funding - June 1, 2018