A European bank predicts bitcoin will soar to $60,000 before crashing to $1,000

Saxo Bank, an online-only firm in Denmark, released its list of 2018 predictions. Topping the list are a bitcoin crash to $1,000, a US economic recession, and China launching its own oil futures market for the first time in its own currency. It’s …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- One Bitcoin Will Rent Any Of These 12 Beautiful Airbnbs For An Entire Year - December 10, 2017
- British spy agency tests Bitcoin risks - December 10, 2017
- Here’s what bitcoin futures could mean for the price of bitcoin - December 10, 2017