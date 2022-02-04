Bitcoin and cryptocurrency prices have leaped following the latest U.S. jobs report that showed employers added 467,000 jobs in January, well above all estimates. Subscribe now to Forbes’ CryptoAsset …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- Bitcoin Tops $40K for First Time in 2 Weeks - February 4, 2022
- ‘A Huge Deal’—Bitcoin Is Suddenly Soaring As The Price Of Ethereum, BNB, Solana, Cardano And XRP Rocket - February 4, 2022
- Bitcoin jumps to sub $40K as Amazon, Snap stocks surge on Q4 results - February 4, 2022