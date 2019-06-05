One of Bitcoin’s most valuable features is timelocks. The feature, which existed since the first release of Bitcoin, enables users to create transactions that are invalid (unspendable) until a …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A look at Bitcoin’s timelocks - June 4, 2019
- Bitcoin Indicator Flashes a Sell Signal as Slump Accelerates - June 4, 2019
- Ethereum’s Vitalik Buterin Slams Bitcoin SV: ‘Obviously a Complete Scam’ - June 4, 2019