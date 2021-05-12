Cathie Wood-led Ark Invest has shed a significant stake in Silvergate Capital Corp (NYSE: SI), a month into saying that the cryptocurrency-focused financial institution could be a prime beneficiary of …
Read Full Story
- A Month Into Spelling The Bull Case For Silvergate, Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest Has Cut Stake In Bitcoin Play By 59% - May 12, 2021
- Legendary Investor Issues ‘Radical’ Fed Warning As Crypto Price ‘Competition’ Between Bitcoin And Ethereum Suddenly Accelerates - May 12, 2021
- Bitcoin ETP From Iconic Funds Starts Trading on Deutsche Boerse Xetra Today - May 12, 2021