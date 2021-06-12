El Salvador becomes the first country to adopt Bitcoin as legal tender, MicroStrategy exceeds expectations with bond offering, and Vitalik Buterin books a big profit from DOGE.
- Taproot Activation Brings Massive Upgrades To Bitcoin - June 12, 2021
- A new milestone for Bitcoin, COVID hits conference, Buterin’s DOGE payday: Hodler’s Digest, June 6–12 - June 12, 2021
- A teen crypto influencer who started by investing her pocket money into bitcoin says Gen Z could make crypto go mainstream – once they understand its benefits - June 12, 2021