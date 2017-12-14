A New York Woman Has Been Accused of Laundering Bitcoin to Support ISIS

(CENTRAL ISLIP, N.Y.) — A Long Island woman is accused of laundering bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies and wiring the money overseas to help the Islamic State group, according to federal prosecutors. Zoobia Shahnaz, a 27-year-old Pakistani-born resident …
