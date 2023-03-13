Bitcoin is a currency, just like dollars and euros. And like currency, it can be used at certain online and physical retailers to buy goods and services. However, unlike traditional currency, bitcoin …
Read Full Story
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A newbie’s guide to the shiny world of bitcoin - March 13, 2023
- Bitcoin, Ether Retrace Weekend Losses As Bears See $183M in Short Liquidations - March 13, 2023
- Crypto Price Today: Bitcoin regains $22,000; Tron, Litecoin, Avalanche rally up to 12% - March 13, 2023