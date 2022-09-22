‘A Nothing Burger’: How Expectations Are Influencing Bitcoin and Ethereum Prices Following Latest Fed Rate Increase

Crypto prices have tanked after each of the previous Fed rate hikes this year. But that didn’t happen after Wednesday’s announcement.
