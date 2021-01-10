Bar owner is selling his business for bitcoin and ethereum, which could make it the first cryptocurrency-only restaurant sale in the US.
Read Full Story
- A NYC Bar Could Be Yours for Only 25 Bitcoin or 800 Ethereum: Report - January 10, 2021
- Darknet drug dealers have been accused of hiding a Bitcoin stash that’s now worth $16 million. They bought an old fishing boat and a squid permit to conceal their crime, say US … - January 10, 2021
- Does China Have A Role In Bitcoin’s Rise? - January 10, 2021