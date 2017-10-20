People attend the Inside Bitcoins conference and trade show, Monday, April 7, 2014 in New York. Mark Lennihan/AP A Florida software engineer was sentenced to 16 months in prison on Friday. He was found guilty of scheming to help an illegal bitcoin exchange …
Read Full Story
Bitcoin News Editor
The ForexTV Bitcoin editor automatically searches and aggregates stories related to bitcoin and other crypto currencies.
Latest posts by Bitcoin News Editor (see all)
- A programmer was sentenced to 16 months for a bitcoin exchange scheme - October 20, 2017
- Technology Will Kill Bitcoin - October 20, 2017
- Florida programmer sentenced to 16 months for bitcoin exchange scheme - October 20, 2017